EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,484 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2,674.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock opened at $85.31 on Friday. EOG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.33 and a fifty-two week high of $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.01. The company has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.42.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. EOG Resources had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.63.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

