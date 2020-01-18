Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $344,000 Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in M&T Bank by 355.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in M&T Bank by 7.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its position in M&T Bank by 32.6% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 66,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 16,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

MTB stock opened at $163.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $141.50 and a 12 month high of $176.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.63.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

In other news, COO Richard S. Gold sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $693,476.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,926.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Darren J. King sold 3,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total transaction of $645,157.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,876,744.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,977,597 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.85.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

