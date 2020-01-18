Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $359,000 Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,186,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,128,000 after buying an additional 11,093 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,160,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,815,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,380,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $181.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 75.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.71. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.84 and a 1 year high of $183.46.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $168.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.00 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 16.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.95%.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital set a $180.00 price target on Monolithic Power Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.11, for a total transaction of $3,403,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 370,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,317,268.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 9,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.63, for a total value of $1,549,368.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,087,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,650,781.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,004 shares of company stock valued at $42,483,757 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

