Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 70 Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.7% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 38,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 32.1% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 56,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 13,751 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 187.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 56.0% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.20, for a total transaction of $5,605,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 166,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,412,702.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Fred Hand sold 21,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total transaction of $4,830,847.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,991,973.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,874 shares of company stock worth $21,767,465 in the last ninety days. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $226.97 on Friday. Burlington Stores Inc has a 1 year low of $136.30 and a 1 year high of $236.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 145.12%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. OTR Global raised shares of Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.94.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

