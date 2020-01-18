Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,493 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 4,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,394,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $897,029,000 after purchasing an additional 274,845 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 55.9% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,013 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 17.4% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.01, for a total transaction of $516,026.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,280.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.46, for a total transaction of $1,492,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,277 shares in the company, valued at $6,648,793.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,313 shares of company stock worth $10,591,657. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $304.68 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $205.75 and a 52-week high of $307.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.81. The firm has a market cap of $134.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on COST shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $288.00 price objective (up from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.45.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

