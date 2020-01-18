Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 247,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,502 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.1% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $331,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.8% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 434 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,479.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,480.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,362.77 and its 200-day moving average is $1,252.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,020.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $13.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 13th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,325.00 to $1,525.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,451.70.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

