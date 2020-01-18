Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $309,000 Stock Position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AVY opened at $134.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Avery Dennison Corp has a twelve month low of $94.93 and a twelve month high of $134.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.41 and its 200 day moving average is $121.07.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 53.79% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lori J. Bondar sold 4,500 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $821,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Argus began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.67.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

