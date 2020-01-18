Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company’s products and services include Open Identity Platform, Cloud-based Identity Governance, On-premises Identity Governance, Data Access Governance, Identity Analytics, Healthcare Identity Solutions and Federal Identity Solutions. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on SAIL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.53.

Shares of NYSE SAIL opened at $25.53 on Friday. Sailpoint Technologies has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 159.56 and a beta of 2.09.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $75.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.50 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $301,350.00. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $468,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,419,827 shares in the company, valued at $33,266,546.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,374,962 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIL. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

