Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.30% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Arcus Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating innovative cancer immunotherapies. The company’s product portfolio includes AB928, AB122, AB154 and AB680. AB928 which is in its final phase is a potent and selective dual antagonist of the adenosine receptors. AB122 which is in its Phase1 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a protein called PD-1. AB154 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a novel immune checkpoint called TIGIT. AB680, which is in its Phase1 is a potent and selective inhibitor of CD73, the enzyme responsible for the extracellular production of adenosine within the tumor micro-environment. Arcus Biosciences is based in Hayward, CA. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RCUS. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

NYSE:RCUS opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $488.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.14. Arcus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $13.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average is $8.41.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,180.37% and a negative return on equity of 38.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 million. Equities research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 3.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 672.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 10.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 32.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

