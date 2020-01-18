Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

NYSE:DEO opened at $170.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.78 and its 200 day moving average is $165.34. Diageo has a 12 month low of $141.82 and a 12 month high of $176.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Diageo by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,334,000 after acquiring an additional 57,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Diageo by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,973,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,447,000 after acquiring an additional 34,529 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 27,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,115,000. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

