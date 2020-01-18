U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $55.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $58.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.27% from the stock’s previous close.

USB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.66.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $55.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $86.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $47.57 and a 52 week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 26.54%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $9,736,818.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 900,118 shares in the company, valued at $52,935,939.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $740,495.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,999.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,483,396. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 17,492.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,734,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,662,079 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,330,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,301,000 after purchasing an additional 206,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,287,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,592,000 after purchasing an additional 330,313 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,563,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,519,000 after purchasing an additional 588,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 14.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,416,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,388,000 after purchasing an additional 549,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

