Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) to Buy

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $141.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $132.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.31% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.68 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.42 EPS.

DLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays set a $162.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, December 9th. William Blair upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.31.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock opened at $124.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.52 and a 200-day moving average of $122.10. The firm has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.33. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1-year low of $102.60 and a 1-year high of $136.32.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.47 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 2.69%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $1,931,244.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,244.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total transaction of $46,624.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,465,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 71.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,088,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,173,000 after purchasing an additional 454,100 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 5.1% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 45,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 5.4% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 268,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,627,000 after purchasing an additional 13,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 6.4% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

