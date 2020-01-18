Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Goldman Sachs Group

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) was downgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $6.50 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $7.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MIK. Morgan Stanley downgraded Michaels Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Michaels Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stephens downgraded Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Michaels Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

Shares of Michaels Companies stock opened at $6.40 on Thursday. Michaels Companies has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $16.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.87. The company has a market capitalization of $939.42 million, a P/E ratio of 2.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Michaels Companies will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 1,946.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 54.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Michaels Companies during the third quarter worth about $120,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Michaels Companies during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Michaels Companies during the third quarter worth about $139,000.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

