Mizuho Downgrades Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) to Neutral

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) was downgraded by investment analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $106.00 target price on the programmable devices maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $115.00. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on XLNX. Cowen cut their price objective on Xilinx from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America cut Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Xilinx from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xilinx from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.48.

XLNX opened at $102.89 on Thursday. Xilinx has a 12-month low of $87.56 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The stock has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.68 and a 200-day moving average of $101.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. Xilinx had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Xilinx will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilinx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the programmable devices maker to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $328,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,712 shares in the company, valued at $745,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 453.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

