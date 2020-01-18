JMP Securities Downgrades International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) to Market Perform

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) was downgraded by equities researchers at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IMXI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of International Money Express stock opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.92 million, a PE ratio of -245.20 and a beta of -0.36. International Money Express has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $85.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.20 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 57.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Money Express will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Lofgren bought 17,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $241,471.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Investor Holdings Ii Fintech sold 120,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in International Money Express by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in International Money Express by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 53,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in International Money Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

