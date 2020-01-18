Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $540.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $500.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CHTR. Argus raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $455.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.76.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of CHTR opened at $502.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Charter Communications has a one year low of $279.33 and a one year high of $517.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $438.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.98 billion, a PE ratio of 96.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.08. Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.47, for a total transaction of $569,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,401,183.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.87, for a total transaction of $460,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,480,490.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,434 shares of company stock valued at $2,103,797 in the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 37.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 12.1% during the third quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.