Mizuho Increases Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $65.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.38.

MU opened at $57.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $32.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.88 and its 200 day moving average is $47.30. The stock has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.98.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,170,473.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $209,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,786 shares of company stock worth $2,649,197. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 115.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

