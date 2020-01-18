Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jaguar Health, Inc. is a natural-products pharmaceuticals company. It focused on developing and commercializing novel, sustainably derived gastrointestinal products for both human prescription use and animals. The company through its subsidiary Napo Pharmaceuticals Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals. Its product pipeline consists of Mytesi(R), Canalevia(TM), Equilevia(TM) and Neonorm (TM). Jaguar Health Inc., formerly known as Jaguar Animal Health Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on JAGX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Jaguar Health in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAGX opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Jaguar Health has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $36.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 million. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 675.03% and a negative net margin of 771.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jaguar Health stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.05% of Jaguar Health at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

