Morgan Stanley Downgrades Orange (NYSE:ORAN) to Underweight

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ORAN. Bank of America cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get Orange alerts:

NYSE:ORAN opened at $14.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Orange has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The stock has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.34.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orange by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 43,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 8,746 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orange by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 26,778 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Orange by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Orange by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 177,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 43,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Orange by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 147,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.