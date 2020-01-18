Morgan Stanley Downgrades Orange (NYSE:ORAN) to Underweight

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ORAN. Bank of America cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.
NYSE:ORAN opened at $14.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Orange has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The stock has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.34.
Orange Company Profile
Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.
