Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.50 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.86% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Identiv Inc. is a global security technology company. It provides trust solutions in the connected world, including premises, information and everyday items. The Company’s trust solutions are implemented using standards-driven products and technology, such as hardware, software, digital certificates, and mobility and cloud services. Its products are used in corporate employee identification cards, company email, information technology networks and facility access control, in national ID cards and passports, transport passes, banking and other uses. Identiv Group, Inc., formerly known as Identive Group, Inc., is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INVE. ValuEngine cut shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Identiv from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.58.

Shares of Identiv stock opened at $6.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.95 million, a PE ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 1.46. Identiv has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.32 million. Identiv had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 2.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Identiv will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Identiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,205,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Identiv by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 11,214 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Identiv by 707.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 14,889 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Identiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Identiv by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

