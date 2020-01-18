Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perspecta delivers IT services and business solutions to all levels of government in the United States. Their enterprise-based offerings and solutions for U.S. government customers include: Cloud, Platform and IT Outsourcing Services, Enterprise and Cloud Applications, Enterprise Security, Mobility and Workplace, and Analytics. They have existing contracts with a range of public sector entities ranging from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs and the U.S. Department of Defense, to the United States Postal Service, the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and large state and local government customers such as the county of San Diego, California. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Perspecta from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

PRSP stock opened at $28.34 on Thursday. Perspecta has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $29.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.67.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRSP. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 12,264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perspecta in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perspecta in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perspecta in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000.

Perspecta Company Profile

There is no company description available for Perspecta Inc

