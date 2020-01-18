OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Stock Price Down 2.5%

OMV AG (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) shares were down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $55.50 and last traded at $55.50, approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 307% from the average daily volume of 49 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.90.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OMVJF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OMV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine cut OMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.71.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia- Pacific.

