Quarto Group (LON:QRT) Trading Down 6%

Quarto Group Inc (LON:QRT)’s share price fell 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 71 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 71 ($0.93), 6,875 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 69% from the average session volume of 22,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.50 ($0.99).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 75.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 71.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 million and a PE ratio of 5.15.

Quarto Group Company Profile (LON:QRT)

The Quarto Group, Inc publishes illustrated books and other related products for adults, children, and families in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: US Publishing, UK Publishing, and Q Partners. It creates and publishes books in various categories, including food and drink; design, art, and craft; body, mind, spirit, parenting, and relationships; interiors, architecture, DIY, pets, and gardening; cars, trains, boats, motorcycles, and planes; biography, travel, history, space, and others; fun and imaginative; and stationery, kits, calendars, and others.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Quarto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.