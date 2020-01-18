Vela Technologies (LON:VELA) Trading Down 8.6%

Shares of Vela Technologies PLC (LON:VELA) traded down 8.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00), 46,468 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,130,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09 ($0.00).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and a P/E ratio of -0.85.

Vela Technologies (LON:VELA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported GBX (0.02) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

Vela Technologies PLC is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage. The firm focuses on pre-IPO technology investments and also invests in hi-tech engineering solutions. It invests in small and medium sized companies based in Europe and United Kingdom. The firm seeks for non-controlling stakes in its portfolio companies.

