iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.11

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.11 and last traded at $48.11, with a volume of 77716 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.61.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.9565 per share. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 43,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,019,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 21,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

