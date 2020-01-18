iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.11

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.11 and last traded at $48.11, with a volume of 77716 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.61.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.81.
The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.9565 per share. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.
About iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)
iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).
