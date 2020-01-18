Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B (NASDAQ:LSXMB) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.00

Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B (NASDAQ:LSXMB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.00 and last traded at $48.60, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.60.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.30. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B (NASDAQ:LSXMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B (NASDAQ:LSXMB)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

