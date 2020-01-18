Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $68.66

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $68.66 and last traded at $68.60, with a volume of 12118 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.10.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.75 and its 200-day moving average is $60.15. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $212.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 11,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $753,102.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,146,520.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard M. Lucas sold 9,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $645,416.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,722,424.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,278 shares of company stock worth $2,670,519. Corporate insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the third quarter worth approximately $468,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter worth approximately $34,321,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 12.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,404,000 after buying an additional 17,136 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter worth approximately $964,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 155.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,474,000 after buying an additional 48,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

