La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Shares Gap Down to $7.88

Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.32, but opened at $7.88. La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 43,505 shares traded.

LJPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. HC Wainwright cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

The company has a market cap of $239.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.48.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.03). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 715.11% and a negative net margin of 683.88%. The business had revenue of $5.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 million. Equities analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other La Jolla Pharmaceutical news, Director Kevin C. Tang bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,990,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang bought 2,971,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,801,774.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,974,682 shares of company stock worth $25,816,464 in the last 90 days. 29.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LJPC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,115,000 after acquiring an additional 128,074 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 26,194 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

