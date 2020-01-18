Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 101 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 250.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 19,278 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 649,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,723,000. Finally, Brightworth boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.7% during the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 35,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, Chairman Samuel R. Allen sold 114,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total transaction of $20,371,309.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 423,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,509,515.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $1,996,652.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,066,848.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,228 shares of company stock worth $26,934,906 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DE opened at $176.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Deere & Company has a one year low of $132.68 and a one year high of $180.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.82.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 8.29%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 price objective on Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays set a $180.00 price objective on Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.79.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

