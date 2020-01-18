Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 101 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 250.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 19,278 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 649,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,723,000. Finally, Brightworth boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.7% during the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 35,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, Chairman Samuel R. Allen sold 114,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total transaction of $20,371,309.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 423,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,509,515.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $1,996,652.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,066,848.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,228 shares of company stock worth $26,934,906 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DE opened at $176.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Deere & Company has a one year low of $132.68 and a one year high of $180.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.82.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 8.29%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 price objective on Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays set a $180.00 price objective on Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.79.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Diageo Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group
Diageo Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group
U.S. Bancorp Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
U.S. Bancorp Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH to Buy
Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH to Buy
Michaels Companies Rating Lowered to Sell at Goldman Sachs Group
Michaels Companies Rating Lowered to Sell at Goldman Sachs Group
Mizuho Downgrades Xilinx to Neutral
Mizuho Downgrades Xilinx to Neutral
JMP Securities Downgrades International Money Express to Market Perform
JMP Securities Downgrades International Money Express to Market Perform


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report