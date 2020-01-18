Good Life Advisors LLC Buys 743 Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 14.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 36,570 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,447,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,240,000 after buying an additional 27,442 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 7,809.6% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 26,006 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 20.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 9.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 81,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter.

ETG opened at $18.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average is $16.79. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $18.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

