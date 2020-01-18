Good Life Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in BP by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,078,342 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,066,696,000 after buying an additional 409,260 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BP by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,227,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $509,903,000 after buying an additional 86,190 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BP by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,186,512 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $508,178,000 after buying an additional 226,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BP by 7.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,754,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $448,447,000 after buying an additional 724,078 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BP by 29.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,071,080 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $344,610,000 after buying an additional 2,064,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $38.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.27. BP plc has a 12 month low of $35.73 and a 12 month high of $45.38.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $69.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 billion. BP had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 1.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

