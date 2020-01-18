Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 383 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,242.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 442.8% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 322,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $8,359,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 880,796 shares of company stock valued at $23,471,253. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day moving average of $28.17. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.24%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

