Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Farmland Partners worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPI. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Farmland Partners by 63.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 234,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 91,227 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Farmland Partners by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,790,000 after purchasing an additional 75,975 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Farmland Partners by 4.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,815,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,125,000 after purchasing an additional 73,151 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Farmland Partners by 146.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 54,600 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Farmland Partners by 27.1% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 217,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 46,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Farmland Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of Farmland Partners stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $201.70 million, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.75. Farmland Partners Inc has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $7.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.54.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 million. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 2.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Farmland Partners Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

