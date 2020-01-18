Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 527 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $945,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 48.3% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 54,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 17,795 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 142,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,415,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Coleman Howard bought 57,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00.

Shares of TIP opened at $117.10 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.50 and a 12-month high of $118.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.28.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1085 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

