Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 95.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,205 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 117,815 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 1,146.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STX opened at $61.08 on Friday. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $61.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.83.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 61.26%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 53.94%.

STX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.53.

In related news, insider Nicholls Stuart 6,724,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $302,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 498,533 shares of company stock worth $29,107,787 over the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

