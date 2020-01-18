Good Life Advisors LLC Has $971,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 362.7% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer stock opened at $40.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.41.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

