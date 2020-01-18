Good Life Advisors LLC Raises Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,658 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 1.0% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $38.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.81. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $280.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. HSBC lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

