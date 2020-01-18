Compass Ion Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,726 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 3.7% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 227,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in AT&T by 8.5% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,365,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,341,000 after purchasing an additional 653,885 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in AT&T by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 6.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 87,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 136.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 64,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 241,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. Standpoint Research downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, HSBC downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.22.

NYSE:T opened at $38.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.81. The stock has a market cap of $280.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 59.09%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

