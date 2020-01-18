Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 51.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 27.3% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $126.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $89.08 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 41,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total transaction of $5,078,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,176 shares in the company, valued at $5,572,911.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $6,200,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,415,379.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,288,513 shares of company stock valued at $159,734,252 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. UBS Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.07.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.