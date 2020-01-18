Bayer (FRA:BAYN) PT Set at €86.00 by Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bayer in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €79.94 ($92.95).

FRA:BAYN opened at €75.25 ($87.50) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €71.84 and its 200-day moving average is €66.22. Bayer has a 52-week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 52-week high of €123.82 ($143.98).

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

See Also: Golden Cross

Analyst Recommendations for Bayer (FRA:BAYN)

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bayer PT Set at €86.00 by Berenberg Bank
Bayer PT Set at €86.00 by Berenberg Bank
Volkswagen Given a €194.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group
Volkswagen Given a €194.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group
Alpine Global Management LLC Takes Position in Switch Inc
Alpine Global Management LLC Takes Position in Switch Inc
Alpine Global Management LLC Makes New $351,000 Investment in Vereit Inc
Alpine Global Management LLC Makes New $351,000 Investment in Vereit Inc
Alpine Global Management LLC Takes Position in Fidelity National Financial Inc
Alpine Global Management LLC Takes Position in Fidelity National Financial Inc
Alpine Global Management LLC Invests $353,000 in Avalara Inc
Alpine Global Management LLC Invests $353,000 in Avalara Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report