Bayer (FRA:BAYN) PT Set at €86.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bayer in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €79.94 ($92.95).

FRA:BAYN opened at €75.25 ($87.50) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €71.84 and its 200-day moving average is €66.22. Bayer has a 52-week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 52-week high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

