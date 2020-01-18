Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €194.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

Goldman Sachs Group set a €194.00 ($225.58) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($238.37) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, November 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €196.00 ($227.91) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €203.00 ($236.05) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €192.45 ($223.78).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €181.36 ($210.88) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €178.43 and a 200-day moving average of €163.03. The firm has a market cap of $37.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.80. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €136.94 ($159.23) and a twelve month high of €187.74 ($218.30). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

