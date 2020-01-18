Alpine Global Management LLC Takes Position in Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Switch during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Switch by 56.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Switch by 19.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,376,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,498,000 after buying an additional 224,286 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Switch during the third quarter worth about $851,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Switch by 249.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 22,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Switch alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $435,000.00. Also, major shareholder Peter M. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $809,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 900,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,570,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,933 shares of company stock valued at $4,809,456 in the last quarter. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SWCH opened at $16.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Switch Inc has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.03.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.22 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Switch Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWCH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Switch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 price target on shares of Switch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.