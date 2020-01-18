Alpine Global Management LLC Makes New $351,000 Investment in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 37,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Vereit during the second quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vereit in the second quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vereit by 53.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vereit in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vereit by 39.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vereit from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. TheStreet cut Vereit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vereit in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Vereit stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.49. Vereit Inc has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $302.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.69 million. Vereit had a negative net margin of 27.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vereit Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. Vereit’s payout ratio is currently 76.39%.

Vereit Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vereit (NYSE:VER)

Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Alpine Global Management LLC Takes Position in Switch Inc
Alpine Global Management LLC Takes Position in Switch Inc
Alpine Global Management LLC Makes New $351,000 Investment in Vereit Inc
Alpine Global Management LLC Makes New $351,000 Investment in Vereit Inc
Alpine Global Management LLC Takes Position in Fidelity National Financial Inc
Alpine Global Management LLC Takes Position in Fidelity National Financial Inc
Alpine Global Management LLC Invests $353,000 in Avalara Inc
Alpine Global Management LLC Invests $353,000 in Avalara Inc
2,332 Shares in Sun Communities Inc Purchased by Alpine Global Management LLC
2,332 Shares in Sun Communities Inc Purchased by Alpine Global Management LLC
6,784 Shares in Anaplan Inc Purchased by Alpine Global Management LLC
6,784 Shares in Anaplan Inc Purchased by Alpine Global Management LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report