Alpine Global Management LLC Makes New $351,000 Investment in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 37,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Vereit during the second quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vereit in the second quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vereit by 53.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vereit in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vereit by 39.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Vereit alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vereit from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. TheStreet cut Vereit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vereit in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Vereit stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.49. Vereit Inc has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $302.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.69 million. Vereit had a negative net margin of 27.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vereit Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. Vereit’s payout ratio is currently 76.39%.

Vereit Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.