Alpine Global Management LLC Takes Position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 469.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 199,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after buying an additional 164,302 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 499,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.2% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 452,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,220,000 after purchasing an additional 72,867 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 121.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 125,189 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $47.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.78. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $48.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FNF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.54.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

