Alpine Global Management LLC Invests $353,000 in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1,145.2% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the third quarter valued at $49,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 47.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

In other Avalara news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $30,998.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,012 shares in the company, valued at $535,366.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $1,265,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 763,653 shares in the company, valued at $64,406,494.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,656 shares of company stock worth $8,972,178. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $84.65 on Friday. Avalara Inc has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $94.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.38 and a beta of 0.51.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.19. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalara Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVLR shares. Stephens set a $105.00 target price on Avalara and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Avalara in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Avalara in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.96.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.