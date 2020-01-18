2,332 Shares in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) Purchased by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 557.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,170,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,181,000 after buying an additional 1,839,980 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Sun Communities by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,370,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,448,000 after purchasing an additional 653,483 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,862,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 453.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 537,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,767,000 after purchasing an additional 440,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $952,867,000 after purchasing an additional 438,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Brian M. Hermelin bought 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $148.48 per share, with a total value of $149,964.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $18,285,000.00. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SUI opened at $154.92 on Friday. Sun Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $104.19 and a 12 month high of $166.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.01 and a 200-day moving average of $148.60. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.17.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $362.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

