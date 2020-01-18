6,784 Shares in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) Purchased by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Anaplan by 18.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Anaplan by 1.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Anaplan by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Anaplan by 6.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Anaplan during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,704,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $2,563,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,142,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,094,457.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,455 shares of company stock valued at $12,637,344 in the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on PLAN shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $56.52 on Friday. Anaplan Inc has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $60.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.61 and a 200-day moving average of $52.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $89.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Anaplan Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

