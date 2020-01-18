Alpine Global Management LLC Has $350,000 Stock Position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Alpine Global Management LLC reduced its position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,323 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total transaction of $5,319,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Paycom Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Paycom Software from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.33.

PAYC stock opened at $296.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 135.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.27. Paycom Software Inc has a 1-year low of $133.26 and a 1-year high of $297.53.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.46 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

