Alpine Global Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,950 United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of United Continental by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Get United Continental alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen set a $96.00 price target on shares of United Continental and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of United Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of United Continental from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of United Continental in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.57.

In related news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $92,821.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $89.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.02. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $77.02 and a 52-week high of $96.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.13.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.10. United Continental had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. United Continental’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.