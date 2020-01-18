341 Shares in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 62.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 58.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 40.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 21.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter valued at about $244,000.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 11,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $875,632.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,992,612.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marion Dorsch sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $363,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,243 shares of company stock worth $2,754,440. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a target price (down from ) on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Swann raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from to in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded Blueprint Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.25.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $81.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.00. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 52 week low of $65.40 and a 52 week high of $102.98.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.19) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 77.27% and a negative net margin of 2,258.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 734.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.66) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

